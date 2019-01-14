Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Parker on a one-year contract. Designated RHP John Curtiss for release or assignment. Named Javier Valentin manager of Rochester (IL); Ramon Borrego manager, Cibney Bello and Justin Willard pitching coaches, Steve Singleton hitting coach and Davey LaCroix trainer of Pensacola (SL); Toby Gardenhire manager, Matt Borgsculte hitting coach, Luis Ramirez pitching coach, Frank Jagoda coach and Ben Myers trainer of Fort Myers (FSL); Brian Dinkelman manager, Ryan Smith hitting coach, Luis Rodriguez coach and Tyler Blair trainer of Cedar Rapids (MWL); Richard Salazar pitching coach of Elizabethton (Appalachian); Robbie Robinson manager, Zach Bove and Carlos Hernandez pitching coaches, Cesar Castillo strength coach, Asja Morello trainer and Micheal Thomas, Nate Rasmussen and Caleb Abney hitting coaches of the GCL Twins; Seth Feldman manager of the DSL Twins; Billy Boyer mionor league infield and baserunning coordinator; Peter Fatse minor league hitting coordinator; Sam Perlozzo senior adviser to player development; Peter Larson minor league rehab pitching coach; and Matt Cheesman minor league equipment manager.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF DJ LeMahieu on a two-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Kyle Wilson hitting coach of Arkansas (TL), Rob Marcello pitching coach of Modesto (Cal), Ari Ronick pitching coach and Amanda Lee trainer of Everett (NWL), Connor Dawson hitting coach of the AZL Mariners, Andy Bissell coach and Jorge Rodriguez trainer of the Dominican Academy Mariners, Max Weiner minor league pitching coordinator, Adam Bernero minor league peak performance coach and Trent Blank and Forrest Herrmann minor league pitching strategists.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP David Phelps on a one-year contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Named Perry Minasian senior vice president of baseball operations and assistant general manager; Alex Tamin assistant general manager, major league operations; Dixie Keller director, baseball administration; Garrett Wilson manager, baseball systems; Noah Woodward manager, major league operations; Elizabeth Terán executive assistant to the executive vice president and general manager; Matt Grabowski assistant director, amateur scouting operations; Ron Knight assistant director, minor league operations; Jonathan Schuerholz assistant director, professional scouting; and A.J. Scola assistant director, minor league personnel.

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Craig Breslow director of strategic initiatives for baseball operations.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with C Yasmani Grandal on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Derek Holland on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Steve Wilks defensive coordinator, Todd Monken offensive coordinator, Mike Priefer special teams coordinator, Stump Mitchell running backs/run game coordinator, James Campen offensive line/associate head coach, Ryan Lindley quarterback coach, Jody Wright special assistant to the head coach, Jim Dray offensive quality control coach and Tyler Tettleton offensive quality control coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Isaiah Johnson, CB D.J. Killings and WR Jordan Veasy to reserve/future contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHLPA — D Josh Gorges announced his retirement.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Adin Hill to Tucson (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Traded F Devin Shore to Anaheim for F Andrew Cogliano.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Stefan Noesen on injured reserve, retroactive to Saturday. Recalled F Egor Yakovlev from Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Brandon Halverson from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Bridgeport F Steve Bernier three games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a Jan. 12 game against Hartford.

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Recalled Fs Josh Holmstrom and Matt Gaudreau from Worcester (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Marcus Crawford to Toledo (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Named Orlando Trustfull, Bob de Klerk and Rob Valentino assistant coaches.

LA GALAXY — Re-signed M Emmanuel Boateng.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE — Announced the retirement of D Christina Gibbons.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — LB Mack Wilson will enter the NFL draft.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named Autry Denson Jr. football coach.

COASTAL CAROLINA — Named Carrie Patterson associate head women’s soccer coach.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Nina Baloun director of football operations.

GEORGIA — Named Todd Hartley tight ends coach.

IOWA — TE T.J. Hockenson, DB Amani Hooker and DE Anthony Nelson will enter the NFL draft.

LSU — LB Devin White will enter the NFL draft.

OKLAHOMA — QB Kyler Murray will enter the NFL draft.

SYRACUSE — Announced the resignation of women’s associate head lacrosse coach Regy Thorpe to become the coach and general manager of National Lacrosse League’s New York team.

