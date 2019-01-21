Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Boston G Marcus Smart $35,000 for aggressively pursuing an opponent in an attempt to escalate a physical altercation and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection during a Jan. 19 game at Atlanta.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Gary Payton II to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed DE Jackson Jeffcoat to a two-year contract extension.

Alliance of American Football

SAN DIEGO FLEET — Traded TE Darryl Richardson to Memphis for RB Jahad Thomas.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with F Teuvo Teravainen on a five-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Matt Luff to Ontario (AHL).

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Named Kalen DeBoer associate head football coach and offensive coordinator.

RUTGERS — Named Andy Buh defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

TENNESSEE — Promoted Arthur Smith to offensive coordinator.

