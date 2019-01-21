Monday’s Sports Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Boston G Marcus Smart $35,000 for aggressively pursuing an opponent in an attempt to escalate a physical altercation and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection during a Jan. 19 game at Atlanta.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Gary Payton II to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed DE Jackson Jeffcoat to a two-year contract extension.
|Alliance of American Football
SAN DIEGO FLEET — Traded TE Darryl Richardson to Memphis for RB Jahad Thomas.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with F Teuvo Teravainen on a five-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Matt Luff to Ontario (AHL).
INDIANA — Named Kalen DeBoer associate head football coach and offensive coordinator.
RUTGERS — Named Andy Buh defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
TENNESSEE — Promoted Arthur Smith to offensive coordinator.
