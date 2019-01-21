Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired 2B Shed Long and a competitive balance Round A pick in the 2019 MLB draft from Cincinnati for RHP Sonny Gray and LHP Reiver Sanmartín. Traded 2B Shed Long to Seattle for OF Josh Stowers.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated INF/OF Kaleb Cowart for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with INF Wilmer Flores on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Jared Miller for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sonny Gray on a four-year contract.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Hunter Cullen to a contract extension.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Dom Golubiewski.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Daren Osby to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Boston G Marcus Smart $35,000 for aggressively pursuing an opponent in an attempt to escalate a physical altercation and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection during a Jan. 19 game at Atlanta.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Gary Payton II to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Ted Monachino senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach. Monachino will be reunited with new Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano after coaching together in two previous stops with the Indianapolis Colts (2016-17) and Baltimore Ravens (2010-11).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB J.T. Barrett, DB Chris Campbell, DB J.T. Gray, DT Tomasi Laulie, LB Darnell Sankey and TE Nate Wozniak to rereve/future contracts.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Re-signed DE Jackson Jeffcoat to a two-year contract extension.

Alliance of American Football

SAN DIEGO FLEET — Traded TE Darryl Richardson to Memphis for RB Jahad Thomas.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned Cs Sam Carrick and Justin Kloos to San Diego (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with F Teuvo Teravainen on a five-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned F Matt Luff to Ontario (AHL).

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Announced D Caleb Jones was assigned to the team by Edmonton.

COLLEGE

INDIANA — Named Kalen DeBoer associate head football coach and offensive coordinator.

NEW MEXICO — Named Jon Newman-Gonchar volleyball coach.

RUTGERS — Named Andy Buh defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

TENNESSEE — Promoted Arthur Smith to offensive coordinator.

