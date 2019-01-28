Monday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment. Claimed INF Jack Reinheimer off waivers from Texas.
DETROIT TIGERS — Named Kirk Gibson special assistant to the general manager.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Whit Merrifield on a four-year contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with 2B Emilio Bonifacio and RHPs Ricardo Pinto, Casey Sadler and Luis Santos on minor league contracts.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with INFs Sean Kazmar, Luis Marte, Andres Blanco and Pedro Florimon; and OFs Ryan LaMarre and Rafael Ortega on minor league contracts.
NEW YORK METS — Designated INF Gavin Cecchini for assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Justin Wilson on a two-year contract.
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed OF K.C. Huth.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF Will Savage.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Traded OF Isaac Benard to Florence (Frontier) to complete an earlier trade. Signed OF Nolan Earley, INF Cesar Valera and LHP Braulio Torres-Perez.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Tyler Garkow.
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded RHP Ryan Colegate to Somerset (Atlantic) for a player to be named.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Andrew Daniel.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Corey Kimber to a contract extension.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded LHP Braulio Torres-Perez to Milwaukee (AA) for a player to be named.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LS Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed K Redford Jones to a reserve/future contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed PK Adam Vinatieri to a one-year contract.
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed WR Brandon Banks to a two-year extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded D Jamie Oleksiak to Dallas for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Miles Wood from injured reserve.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Acquired D Jake Muzzin from Los Angeles for a 2019 first-round draft pick, F Carl Grundstrom and the rights to D Sean Durzi.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Named Pat Onstad technical director; and Mike Matkovic, Matt Reis and Pablo Moreira assistant coaches.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired D Ike Opara from Sporting Kansas City for $900,000 in targeted allocation money and up to $100,000 in future TAM considerations.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed G Luis Barraza.
|National Premier Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed G Santiago Castano.
NCAA — Announced Miami men’s basketball F Dewan Hernandez must sit out the remainder of this season and 40 percent of next season because of dealings with an agent.
HOFSTRA — Named Scott Muggeo women’s golf coach.
KENTUCKY STATE — Named Charlie Jackson football coach.
LSU — Named Joe Brady passing game coordinator/receivers coach.
MIAMI — Junior F Dewan Hernandez announced he will enter the NBA Draft.
NORTH CAROLINA — Named Billy High director of football recruiting and assistant athletics director.
