Monday’s Sports Transactions

January 28, 2019 10:50 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment. Claimed INF Jack Reinheimer off waivers from Texas.

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Kirk Gibson special assistant to the general manager.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Whit Merrifield on a four-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with 2B Emilio Bonifacio and RHPs Ricardo Pinto, Casey Sadler and Luis Santos on minor league contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with INFs Sean Kazmar, Luis Marte, Andres Blanco and Pedro Florimon; and OFs Ryan LaMarre and Rafael Ortega on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Designated INF Gavin Cecchini for assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Justin Wilson on a two-year contract.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed OF K.C. Huth.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed INF Will Savage.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Traded OF Isaac Benard to Florence (Frontier) to complete an earlier trade. Signed OF Nolan Earley, INF Cesar Valera and LHP Braulio Torres-Perez.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed RHP Tyler Garkow.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Traded RHP Ryan Colegate to Somerset (Atlantic) for a player to be named.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Andrew Daniel.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Corey Kimber to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded LHP Braulio Torres-Perez to Milwaukee (AA) for a player to be named.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LS Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed K Redford Jones to a reserve/future contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed PK Adam Vinatieri to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed WR Brandon Banks to a two-year extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Traded D Jamie Oleksiak to Dallas for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Miles Wood from injured reserve.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Acquired D Jake Muzzin from Los Angeles for a 2019 first-round draft pick, F Carl Grundstrom and the rights to D Sean Durzi.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Pat Onstad technical director; and Mike Matkovic, Matt Reis and Pablo Moreira assistant coaches.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired D Ike Opara from Sporting Kansas City for $900,000 in targeted allocation money and up to $100,000 in future TAM considerations.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed G Luis Barraza.

National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Signed G Santiago Castano.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Announced Miami men’s basketball F Dewan Hernandez must sit out the remainder of this season and 40 percent of next season because of dealings with an agent.

HOFSTRA — Named Scott Muggeo women’s golf coach.

KENTUCKY STATE — Named Charlie Jackson football coach.

LSU — Named Joe Brady passing game coordinator/receivers coach.

MIAMI — Junior F Dewan Hernandez announced he will enter the NBA Draft.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Billy High director of football recruiting and assistant athletics director.

