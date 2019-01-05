Listen Live Sports

Mondesir’s tip-in gives Central Arkansas 73-71 victory

January 5, 2019 7:42 pm
 
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Matthew Mondesir’s tip-in with a second left lifted Central Arkansas to a 73-71 victory over Southeast Louisiana on Saturday.

Brandon Gonzalez’s basket tied the game for Southeast Louisiana with 12 seconds left. DeAndre Jones missed a layup but Mondesir was there for the putback for the Bears (6-9, 1-1 Southland).

DeAndre Jones scored 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting to lead the Bears with Thatch Unruh adding 12.

Marlain Veal scored a season-high 27 points and Moses Greenwood and Gonzalez added 15 each for the Lions (4-11, 0-2), who have lost seven straight games. Including Saturday’s result, the Lions have lost their last five games by a combined 12 points.

The Bears led 42-26 with 15:54 remaining before the Lions came back to tie at 60 with 3:49 to go.

Central Arkansas won at Hammond for the first time in 12 games.

