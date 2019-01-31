Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monmouth pulls away late, beats Siena 66-55

January 31, 2019 10:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Deion Hammond hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points and Monmouth shot 55 percent in the second half to pull away for a 66-55 victory over Siena on Thursday night.

Diago Quinn didn’t miss a shot and scored 10, while Louie Pillari came off the bench to finish with 10 points — all in the second half — and five rebounds for the Hawks (7-16, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Quinn had eight points in the first half to help Monmouth take a 28-27 lead into intermission. The Saints (9-12, 4-4) managed to pull even twice in the second half but couldn’t grab the lead. Siena trailed 58-55 after two Evan Fisher free throws with 2:08 remaining, but Pillari hit a bucket and 1 of 2 free throws to ignite an 8-0 run to close out the game for Monmouth.

The Hawks hit 11 of 20 shots in the second half, while Siena hit just 9 of 26 (35 percent). Monmouth had a 10-0 advantage in fast-break points and beat the Saints at home for a sixth straight time.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Sloan Seymour topped Siena with 15 points on five 3-pointers, while Fisher scored 14.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
2|5 30th Annual SO/LIC Symposium &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Panther paratroopers conduct sunset static line jump

Today in History

1984: Navy captain becomes first human satellite

Get our daily newsletter.