Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monmouth tops Siena 63-60 in OT behind Hammond’s 16 pts

January 14, 2019 9:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUDOUNVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Deion Hammond scored 16 points, Diago Quinn and Ray Salnave each scored 14 and Monmouth beat Siena 63-60 in overtime on Monday night.

Nick Rutherford made a pair of free throws 65 seconds into overtime and the Hawks (4-14, 3-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) led the rest of the way. Kevin Degnan’s 3-pointer brought Siena within 61-60 with two minutes left but the Saints missed their last two shots and a pair of free throws.

Sloan Seymour’s 3-pointer for Siena with eight seconds knotted the score at 57-all to force overtime as Salnave missed a short-shot attempt with two seconds left.

Manny Camper’s tip-in basket gave the Saints a 27-22 lead with 4:57 left before intermission when Monmouth responded with a 12-0 run to close the half. The Hawks started the second stanza with 7-2 spurt to make it 41-29 after a pair of free throws by Salnave.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Siena countered with a 15-0 run as Degnan scored three 3-pointers and Evan Fisher added another for a 44-41 lead and the teams remained even from there.

Degnan led Siena (6-11, 1-3) with 17 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris