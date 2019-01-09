Listen Live Sports

Moore Jr. carries Nicholls St. over Stephen F. Austin 78-73

January 9, 2019 11:23 pm
 
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Brandon Moore Jr. had a season-high 25 points as Nicholls State narrowly beat Stephen F. Austin 78-73 on Wednesday night.

Moore Jr. made 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Gavin Peppers had 15 points and seven assists for Nicholls State (9-7, 2-1 Southland Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory. Jeremiah Jefferson added 15 points. Kevin Johnson had seven rebounds and seven assists for the home team.

Kevon Harris scored a season-high 30 points and had nine rebounds for the Lumberjacks (8-6, 1-1). Karl Nicholas added 14 points and eight rebounds. Shannon Bogues had 13 points.

Nicholls State plays Houston Baptist (5-8, 1-1) at home on Saturday. Stephen F. Austin takes on Northwestern State (6-10, 1-2) at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

