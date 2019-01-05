Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Morant has 34 points, 10 assists; Murray St. beats EKU 97-85

January 5, 2019 10:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Ja Morant had 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to lead Murray State to a 97-85 victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday night.

Murray State (11-2, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference) stretched its home winning streak to 18 games, and has beaten Eastern Kentucky (7-8, 0-2) in 18 straight.

Shaq Buchanan, Tevin Brown and Darnell Cowart added 16 points apiece for the Racers. KJ Williams chipped in 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

Nick Mayo had 36 points and nine rebounds to lead Eastern Kentucky.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky built a 12-point lead early in the second half, but the Racers answered with a 27-13 run for a 68-66 advantage with 9:19 remaining and led the rest of the way.

The Colonels cut the deficit to 88-85 with 2:03 left, but Cowart, Morant and Buchanan each scored on a dunk as the Racers closed on a 9-0 run.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument