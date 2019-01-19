Listen Live Sports

Morant scores 40, Murray State rolls past SIU-Edwardsville

January 19, 2019 11:04 pm
 
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ja Morant had a career-high 40 points to go with 11 assists and five steals as Murray State beat SIU-Edwardsville 82-72 on Saturday night.

Morant is the first Division I player in the last 20 seasons to go for at least 40 points, 10 assists and five steals. He is also made all 21 of his free throws, the first player in the last 20 years to go 21-for-21 or better.

Shaq Buchanan added 14 points and Darnell Cowart scored 11 for the Racers (15-2, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference), who won their seventh in a row.

Murray State closed the game on a 13-4 run, making all eight free throws in the final four minutes.

The Racers never trailed in the second half although the Cougars (5-13, 1-5) tied it four times early in the period and were as close as 69-68 before Murray State’s late run.

Tyresse Williford had a career-high 33 points for SIU-Edwardsville, which lost its fifth straight. Brandon Jackson added 13 points.

