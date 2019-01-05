Listen Live Sports

Mostella, Hudson lead Jacksonville St past Tennessee St

January 5, 2019 9:17 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Detrick Mostella scored 15 points, Ty Hudson added 12 and Jacksonville State held off cold-shooting Tennessee State 69-62 on Saturday night.

The Gamecocks were down 51-47 when the Tigers scored with 9:54 remaining. Then the Tigers had six turnovers and five misses before their next bucket with 1:09 to play to trail 63-58.

Mostella and Hudson made back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Gamecocks (10-5, 2-0 Ohio Valley) a five-point edge and Hudson added two free throws after Tennessee State’s basket for a 65-58 lead going into the final minute.

Tennessee State (3-11, 0-2) trailed by only three after Tripp Davis made two free throws with 27 seconds remaining. The Tigers fouled, sending Marlon Hunter to the line with 17 seconds left and he made both attempts for a five-point lead. Tripp missed two 3-pointers in the final seconds and the Gamecocks added two free throws.

Davis scored a game-high 19 points and was 11 of 12 from the line.

