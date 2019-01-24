Listen Live Sports

Murray scores 21, No. 15 Kentucky women top No. 25 Mizzou

January 24, 2019 9:18 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Taylor Murray had 13 of her 21 points in the third quarter and No. 15 Kentucky turned back No. 25 Missouri 52-41 on Thursday night.

Tatyana Wyatt added 11 points for the Wildcats (17-3, 4-2 Southeastern Conference), who trailed 21-18 after an ice-cold first half.

Murray scored the first three baskets of the second half to put Kentucky on top for good. She added a basket and three free throws in a 7-0 run and the score was 36-28 after three quarters.

Wyatt hit a 3-pointer that made it a 10-point game early in the fourth quarter. The Tigers cut the deficit to five midway through the quarter, but Wyatt and Murray both had offensive-rebound baskets and Missouri missed its last seven shots.

Sophie Cunningham led Missouri (15-6, 4-3), which lost its second straight, with 17 points.

Kentucky wore specially designed shoes as part of the We Back Pat promotion. Assistant coaches Niya Butts and Kyra Elzy both played and assisted at Tennessee when Pat Summitt was the coach. The shoes were accented in orange and had Summitt’s picture on them.

