Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MVC suspends Evansville coach 1 game for criticizing refs

January 24, 2019 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The Missouri Valley Conference has given Evansville coach Walter McCarty a one-game suspension for criticizing the referees after Wednesday’s 78-66 loss at Drake.

He will sit out Saturday’s game at Northern Iowa. Conference Commissioner Doug Elgin made the announcement Thursday.

McCarty made his comments on the local postgame radio show after Drake shot 20 free throws. The Purple Aces had 11 free-throw attempts.

The first-year coach issued a statement saying he accepted responsibility for the comments and he allowed his emotions to “get the best of me.” In the statement, he apologized to the refs, the conference, players and fans.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|29 Down & Dirty - GSA schedules - A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

2002: George W. Bush first uses phrase 'axis of evil'

Get our daily newsletter.