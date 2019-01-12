MVSU beats Alabama A&M 72-63 behind Evans, Jones-Rollins

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jordan Evans scored 17 points with three 3-pointers, Gregory Jones-Rollins added 16 with four 3s, and Mississippi Valley State beat Alabama A&M 72-63 on Saturday to end a seven-game losing streak.

Michael Green scored 11 points for the Delta Devils (3-13, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who made 13 of 26 from distance and shot 48 percent overall.

Tre Todd scored 21 points for the Bulldogs (2-15, 1-2), who finished shooting 38 percent and 6 of 19 from distance (32 percent).

MVSU led 42-26 at halftime behind Jones-Rollins who scored all his points before intermission. The Bulldogs closed to 50-47 with 11:52 left before Michael Green hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 56-47 lead and the Delta Devils continued to pull away.

Andre Kennedy scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Alabama A&M, which turned it over 14 times and distributed just three assists on 24-made baskets.

