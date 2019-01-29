Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Navigato’s late 3 helps Toledo to 66-63 win over Miami (OH)

January 29, 2019 9:42 pm
 
OXORD, Ohio (AP) — Nate Navigato scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer and a layup in the final minute to assure Toledo a 66-63 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday night.

Miami (Ohio) led 63-61 following two Darrian Ringo free throws with 1:42 remaining. Navigato nailed a 3 for a 64-63 advantage and drove for a basket with 15 seconds remaining. Miami’s Dalonte Brown missed a 3 with seven seconds left and Marreon Jackson grabbed the defensive rebound the seal the win.

Navigato made 4 of 8 from deep. Jackson had 16 points to go with five rebounds and five assists and Luke Knapke added 13 points while grabbing nine rebounds.

Toledo (17-4, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) took a 31-29 lead into the break and pushed its advantage to 59-49 midway in the second. The RedHawks tied it at 61 with 2:40 remaining after Ringo and Jalen Adaway had consecutive layups and took the lead following Ringo’s two free throws.

Nike Sibande had 18 points and Bam Bowman 17 for Miami (11-10, 3-5), which had won three straight.

