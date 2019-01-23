Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
NBA 2K League hosting first qualifying event in Asia

January 23, 2019 7:28 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA 2K League will host its first international qualifying event to find players in the Asia-Pacific region.

The NBA 2K League APAC Invitational will be held Feb. 2-3 in Hong Kong. The competitive video game event will feature players from Australia, China, New Zealand and the Philippines.

The league said Wednesday that 20 players will take part in competitions and meetings with league and team representatives. Several players will become eligible for the 2019 draft.

The NBA’s esports league completed its first season last year, and Managing Director Brendan Donohue said the league hoped to eventually have overseas teams.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

