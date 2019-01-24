NBA All-Star Voting

|Released Jan. 24
|Game: Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
The overall scores – based on results from all three voting groups – for the top finishers at each position. Each player’s score is weighted based on 50 percent for fan vote, 25 percent for player vote and 25 percent for media vote. The formula to determine a player’s score is (Fan Rank x 2 + Player Rank + Media Rank)/4. (Note: s-starters; x-Tiebreaker for starting spot is fan rank).
|Eastern Conference
|Frontcourt
|Player (Team)
|Fan
|Rank
|Player
|Rank
|Media
|Rank
|Weighted
|Score
|1. s-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
|1
|1
|1
|1.0
|2. s-Kawhi Leonard, Toronto
|2
|2
|1
|1.75
|3. s-Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
|3
|3
|1
|2.5
|4. Jayson Tatum, Boston
|4
|7
|4
|4.75
|5. Jimmy Butler, Philadelphia
|5
|4
|7
|5.25
|6. Blake Griffin, Detroit
|6
|5
|7
|6.0
|7. Pascal Siakam, Toronto
|8
|10
|4
|7.5
|8. Vince Carter, Atlanta
|7
|12
|7
|8.25
|9. Andre Drummond, Detroit
|12
|6
|7
|9.25
|10. Nikola Vucevic, Orlando
|13
|9
|4
|9.75
|Guards
|Player (Team)
|Fan
|Rank
|Player
|Rank
|Media
|Rank
|Weighted
|Score
|1. s-Kyrie Irving, Boston
|1
|1
|1
|1.0
|2. s-Kemba Walker, Charlotte
|3
|2
|2
|2.5
|3. Dwyane Wade, Miami
|2
|6
|6
|4.0
|4. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
|4
|5
|3
|4.0
|5. Victor Oladipo, Indiana
|5
|4
|4
|4.5
|6. Kyle Lowry, Toronto
|6
|7
|7
|6.5
|7. Bradley Beal, Washington
|10
|3
|5
|7.0
|8. Zach LaVine, Chicago
|7
|8
|8
|7.5
|9. D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn
|11
|10
|8
|10.0
|10. Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee
|16
|8
|8
|12.0
___
|Western Conference
|Frontcourt
|Player (Team)
|Fan
|Rank
|Player
|Rank
|Media
|Rank
|Weighted
|Score
|1. s-LeBron James, L.A. Lakers
|1
|1
|1
|1.0
|2. s-Kevin Durant, Golden State
|3
|2
|2
|2.5
|3. s-Paul George, Oklahoma City
|4
|4
|4
|4.0-x
|4. Anthony Davis, New Orleans
|5
|3
|3
|4.0
|5. Luka Doncic, Dallas
|2
|8
|6
|4.5
|6. Nikola Jokic, Denver
|7
|5
|5
|6.0
|7. Steven Adams, Oklahoma City
|6
|7
|8
|6.75
|8. Draymond Green, Golden State
|9
|10
|8
|9.0
|9. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota
|11
|10
|8
|10.0
|10. LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio
|13
|6
|8
|10.0
|Guards
|Player (Team)
|Fan
|Rank
|PlayerRank
|Media
|Rank
|Weighted
|Score
|1. s-Stephen Curry, Golden State
|1
|1
|2
|1.25
|2. s-James Harden, Houston
|3
|2
|1
|2.25
|3. Derrick Rose, Minnesota
|2
|4
|6
|3.5
|4. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City
|4
|3
|3
|3.5
|5. Damian Lillard, Portland
|6
|5
|4
|5.25
|6. Klay Thompson, Golden State
|5
|11
|4
|6.25
|7. DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio
|7
|8
|6
|7.0
|8. Devin Booker, Phoenix
|10
|6
|6
|8.0
|9. Lonzo Ball, L.A. Lakers
|8
|14
|6
|9.0
|10. Chris Paul, Houston
|9
|14
|6
|9.5
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.