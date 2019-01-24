NBA All-Star Voting

Released Jan. 24 Game: Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

The overall scores – based on results from all three voting groups – for the top finishers at each position. Each player’s score is weighted based on 50 percent for fan vote, 25 percent for player vote and 25 percent for media vote. The formula to determine a player’s score is (Fan Rank x 2 + Player Rank + Media Rank)/4. (Note: s-starters; x-Tiebreaker for starting spot is fan rank).

Eastern Conference Frontcourt Player (Team) Fan Rank Player Rank Media Rank Weighted Score 1. s-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee 1 1 1 1.0 2. s-Kawhi Leonard, Toronto 2 2 1 1.75 3. s-Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 3 3 1 2.5 4. Jayson Tatum, Boston 4 7 4 4.75 5. Jimmy Butler, Philadelphia 5 4 7 5.25 6. Blake Griffin, Detroit 6 5 7 6.0 7. Pascal Siakam, Toronto 8 10 4 7.5 8. Vince Carter, Atlanta 7 12 7 8.25 9. Andre Drummond, Detroit 12 6 7 9.25 10. Nikola Vucevic, Orlando 13 9 4 9.75 Guards Player (Team) Fan Rank Player Rank Media Rank Weighted Score 1. s-Kyrie Irving, Boston 1 1 1 1.0 2. s-Kemba Walker, Charlotte 3 2 2 2.5 3. Dwyane Wade, Miami 2 6 6 4.0 4. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 4 5 3 4.0 5. Victor Oladipo, Indiana 5 4 4 4.5 6. Kyle Lowry, Toronto 6 7 7 6.5 7. Bradley Beal, Washington 10 3 5 7.0 8. Zach LaVine, Chicago 7 8 8 7.5 9. D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn 11 10 8 10.0 10. Eric Bledsoe, Milwaukee 16 8 8 12.0

Western Conference Frontcourt Player (Team) Fan Rank Player Rank Media Rank Weighted Score 1. s-LeBron James, L.A. Lakers 1 1 1 1.0 2. s-Kevin Durant, Golden State 3 2 2 2.5 3. s-Paul George, Oklahoma City 4 4 4 4.0-x 4. Anthony Davis, New Orleans 5 3 3 4.0 5. Luka Doncic, Dallas 2 8 6 4.5 6. Nikola Jokic, Denver 7 5 5 6.0 7. Steven Adams, Oklahoma City 6 7 8 6.75 8. Draymond Green, Golden State 9 10 8 9.0 9. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota 11 10 8 10.0 10. LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio 13 6 8 10.0 Guards Player (Team) Fan Rank PlayerRank Media Rank Weighted Score 1. s-Stephen Curry, Golden State 1 1 2 1.25 2. s-James Harden, Houston 3 2 1 2.25 3. Derrick Rose, Minnesota 2 4 6 3.5 4. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City 4 3 3 3.5 5. Damian Lillard, Portland 6 5 4 5.25 6. Klay Thompson, Golden State 5 11 4 6.25 7. DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio 7 8 6 7.0 8. Devin Booker, Phoenix 10 6 6 8.0 9. Lonzo Ball, L.A. Lakers 8 14 6 9.0 10. Chris Paul, Houston 9 14 6 9.5

