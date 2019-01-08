NBA Calendar

Jan. 10 — All contracts guaranteed for rest of season.

Feb. 7 — Trade deadline, 3 p.m. EST.

Feb. 16 — 3-point, slam dunk contests, Charlotte, N.C.

Feb. 17 — NBA All-Star Game, Charlotte, N.C.

Advertisement

March 1 — Playoff eligibility waiver deadline.

April 10 — Regular season ends.

April 13 — Playoffs begin.

May 14 — Draft lottery, Chicago.

May 14-19 — Draft combine, Chicago.

May 30 — NBA Finals begin.

June 20 — NBA draft.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.