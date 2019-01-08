NBA Calendar

Jan. 10 — All contracts guaranteed for rest of season.
Feb. 7 — Trade deadline, 3 p.m. EST.
Feb. 16 — 3-point, slam dunk contests, Charlotte, N.C.
Feb. 17 — NBA All-Star Game, Charlotte, N.C.
March 1 — Playoff eligibility waiver deadline.
April 10 — Regular season ends.
April 13 — Playoffs begin.
May 14 — Draft lottery, Chicago.
May 14-19 — Draft combine, Chicago.
May 30 — NBA Finals begin.
June 20 — NBA draft.
