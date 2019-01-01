|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Westchester
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Raptors
|14
|7
|.667
|½
|Delaware
|7
|13
|.350
|7
|Maine
|7
|14
|.333
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|9
|10
|.474
|—
|Windy City
|10
|12
|.455
|½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|12
|.429
|1
|Canton
|7
|12
|.368
|2
|Wisconsin
|3
|17
|.150
|6½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Erie
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Greensboro
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Lakeland
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Capital City
|8
|9
|.471
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Sioux Falls
|14
|8
|.636
|2½
|Memphis
|13
|8
|.619
|3
|Iowa
|7
|15
|.318
|9½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Stockton
|11
|7
|.611
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|9
|9
|.500
|5½
|South Bay
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|20
|.130
|14
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Austin
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Salt Lake City
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Texas
|8
|15
|.348
|5
___
Maine 131, Erie 122
Austin 111, Sioux Falls 105
Greensboro at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Canton, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
