NBA G League

January 1, 2019 8:03 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 14 6 .700
Westchester 15 7 .682
Raptors 14 7 .667 ½
Delaware 7 13 .350 7
Maine 7 14 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 11 12 .478
Fort Wayne 9 10 .474
Grand Rapids 9 12 .429 1
Canton 7 12 .368 2
Wisconsin 3 17 .150
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Erie 11 9 .550
Lakeland 10 9 .526 ½
Greensboro 11 10 .524 ½
Capital City 8 9 .471
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 16 5 .762
Sioux Falls 14 8 .636
Memphis 13 8 .619 3
Iowa 7 15 .318
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 16 5 .762
Stockton 11 7 .611
Agua Caliente 10 9 .526 5
South Bay 10 12 .455
Northern Arizona 3 20 .130 14
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 12 9 .571
Austin 12 9 .571
Salt Lake City 11 10 .524 1
Texas 8 15 .348 5

Monday’s Games

Maine 131, Erie 122

Austin 111, Sioux Falls 105

Tuesday’s Games

Agua Caliente 103, Salt Lake City 93

Windy City 117, Greensboro 103

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

