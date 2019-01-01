All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 14 6 .700 — Westchester 15 7 .682 — Raptors 14 7 .667 ½ Delaware 7 13 .350 7 Maine 7 14 .333 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 11 12 .478 — Fort Wayne 9 10 .474 — Grand Rapids 9 12 .429 1 Canton 7 12 .368 2 Wisconsin 3 17 .150 6½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Erie 11 9 .550 — Lakeland 10 9 .526 ½ Greensboro 11 10 .524 ½ Capital City 8 9 .471 1½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 16 5 .762 — Sioux Falls 14 8 .636 2½ Memphis 13 8 .619 3 Iowa 7 15 .318 9½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 16 5 .762 — Stockton 11 7 .611 3½ Agua Caliente 10 9 .526 5 South Bay 10 12 .455 6½ Northern Arizona 3 20 .130 14 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 12 9 .571 — Austin 12 9 .571 — Salt Lake City 11 10 .524 1 Texas 8 15 .348 5

___

Monday’s Games

Maine 131, Erie 122

Austin 111, Sioux Falls 105

Tuesday’s Games

Agua Caliente 103, Salt Lake City 93

Windy City 117, Greensboro 103

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

