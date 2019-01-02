|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Raptors
|14
|7
|.667
|1
|Westchester
|15
|8
|.652
|1
|Delaware
|7
|13
|.350
|7½
|Maine
|7
|14
|.333
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|10
|10
|.500
|—
|Windy City
|11
|12
|.478
|½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|12
|.429
|1½
|Canton
|7
|12
|.368
|2½
|Wisconsin
|3
|17
|.150
|7
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Erie
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Greensboro
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Capital City
|8
|9
|.471
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Sioux Falls
|15
|8
|.652
|2
|Memphis
|13
|8
|.619
|3
|Iowa
|7
|15
|.318
|9½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Stockton
|11
|7
|.611
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|10
|9
|.526
|5
|South Bay
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|20
|.130
|14
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Austin
|12
|10
|.545
|½
|Salt Lake City
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|Texas
|8
|15
|.348
|5
___
Agua Caliente 103, Salt Lake City 93
Windy City 117, Greensboro 103
Fort Wayne 101, Westchester 93
Long Island 123, Erie 108
Sioux Falls 122, Austin 118, OT
Northern Arizona at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Canton, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.