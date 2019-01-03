All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 15 6 .714 — Raptors 14 7 .667 1 Westchester 15 8 .652 1 Delaware 7 13 .350 7½ Maine 7 14 .333 8 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 10 10 .500 — Windy City 11 12 .478 ½ Grand Rapids 9 12 .429 1½ Canton 7 12 .368 2½ Wisconsin 3 17 .150 7 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 10 9 .526 — Erie 11 10 .524 — Greensboro 11 10 .524 — Capital City 8 9 .471 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 16 5 .762 — Sioux Falls 15 8 .652 2 Memphis 13 8 .619 3 Iowa 7 15 .318 9½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 16 5 .762 — Stockton 11 7 .611 3½ Agua Caliente 11 9 .550 4½ South Bay 10 12 .455 6½ Northern Arizona 3 21 .125 14½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 12 9 .571 — Austin 12 10 .545 ½ Salt Lake City 11 10 .524 1 Texas 8 15 .348 5

Tuesday’s Games

Agua Caliente 103, Salt Lake City 93

Windy City 117, Greensboro 103

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 101, Westchester 93

Long Island 123, Erie 108

Sioux Falls 122, Austin 118, OT

Agua Caliente 110, Northern Arizona 93

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Canton, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Austin, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

