Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

January 3, 2019 10:04 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 15 6 .714
Raptors 14 7 .667 1
Westchester 15 8 .652 1
Delaware 7 13 .350
Maine 7 14 .333 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 10 10 .500
Windy City 11 12 .478 ½
Grand Rapids 9 12 .429
Canton 7 12 .368
Wisconsin 3 17 .150 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 10 9 .526
Erie 11 10 .524
Greensboro 11 10 .524
Capital City 8 9 .471 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 16 5 .762
Sioux Falls 15 8 .652 2
Memphis 13 8 .619 3
Iowa 7 15 .318
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 16 5 .762
Stockton 11 7 .611
Agua Caliente 11 9 .550
South Bay 10 12 .455
Northern Arizona 3 21 .125 14½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 12 9 .571
Austin 12 10 .545 ½
Salt Lake City 11 10 .524 1
Texas 8 15 .348 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 101, Westchester 93

Long Island 123, Erie 108

Sioux Falls 122, Austin 118, OT

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Agua Caliente 110, Northern Arizona 93

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Canton, 7 p.m.

        Up-to-date news on the federal government's partial shutdown. Follow our complete coverage.

Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Austin, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Capital City at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address