|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Raptors
|14
|7
|.667
|1
|Westchester
|15
|8
|.652
|1
|Delaware
|7
|13
|.350
|7½
|Maine
|7
|14
|.333
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|10
|10
|.500
|—
|Windy City
|11
|12
|.478
|½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|12
|.429
|1½
|Canton
|7
|12
|.368
|2½
|Wisconsin
|3
|17
|.150
|7
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|10
|9
|.526
|—
|Erie
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Greensboro
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Capital City
|8
|9
|.471
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Sioux Falls
|15
|8
|.652
|2
|Memphis
|13
|8
|.619
|3
|Iowa
|7
|15
|.318
|9½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|16
|5
|.762
|—
|Stockton
|11
|7
|.611
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|11
|9
|.550
|4½
|South Bay
|10
|12
|.455
|6½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|21
|.125
|14½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Austin
|12
|10
|.545
|½
|Salt Lake City
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|Texas
|8
|15
|.348
|5
___
Fort Wayne 101, Westchester 93
Long Island 123, Erie 108
Sioux Falls 122, Austin 118, OT
Agua Caliente 110, Northern Arizona 93
Capital City at Maine, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Canton, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Austin, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Capital City at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 7 p.m.
