NBA G League

January 4, 2019 9:29 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 15 6 .714
Raptors 14 7 .667 1
Westchester 15 8 .652 1
Delaware 7 13 .350
Maine 7 15 .318
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 11 10 .524
Windy City 12 12 .500 ½
Grand Rapids 9 12 .429 2
Canton 7 13 .350
Wisconsin 3 18 .143 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 11 9 .550
Capital City 10 9 .526 ½
Erie 11 11 .500 1
Greensboro 11 11 .500 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 17 5 .773
Sioux Falls 15 8 .652
Memphis 13 9 .591 4
Iowa 7 15 .318 10
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 16 6 .727
Stockton 12 7 .632
Agua Caliente 11 9 .550 4
South Bay 10 13 .435
Northern Arizona 3 21 .125 14
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 13 9 .591
Austin 12 10 .545 1
Salt Lake City 11 10 .524
Texas 8 15 .348

Thursday’s Games

Capital City 105, Maine 104, OT

Rio Grande Valley 97, Santa Cruz 89

Stockton 103, Memphis 100

Oklahoma City 114, South Bay 107

Friday’s Games

Capital City 122, Canton 117, OT

Fort Wayne 125, Wisconsin 120

Lakeland 117, Greensboro 107

Windy City 120, Erie 118

Westchester at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Austin, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Capital City at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Stockton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Canton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

