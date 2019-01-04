All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 15 6 .714 — Westchester 16 8 .667 ½ Raptors 14 8 .636 1½ Delaware 7 13 .350 7½ Maine 7 15 .318 8½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 11 10 .524 — Windy City 12 12 .500 ½ Grand Rapids 9 12 .429 2 Canton 7 13 .350 3½ Wisconsin 3 18 .143 8 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 11 9 .550 — Capital City 10 9 .526 ½ Erie 11 11 .500 1 Greensboro 11 11 .500 1 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 17 5 .773 — Sioux Falls 15 8 .652 2½ Memphis 13 9 .591 4 Iowa 7 15 .318 10 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 16 6 .727 — Stockton 12 7 .632 2½ Agua Caliente 11 9 .550 4 South Bay 10 13 .435 6½ Northern Arizona 3 21 .125 14 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 13 9 .591 — Austin 12 10 .545 1 Salt Lake City 11 10 .524 1½ Texas 8 15 .348 5½

___

Thursday’s Games

Capital City 105, Maine 104, OT

Rio Grande Valley 97, Santa Cruz 89

Stockton 103, Memphis 100

Oklahoma City 114, South Bay 107

Friday’s Games

Capital City 122, Canton 117, OT

Fort Wayne 125, Wisconsin 120

Lakeland 117, Greensboro 107

Windy City 120, Erie 118

Westchester 113, Raptors 110

Sioux Falls at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at Austin, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Capital City at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Stockton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Canton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

