|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Westchester
|16
|8
|.667
|½
|Raptors
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Delaware
|7
|13
|.350
|7½
|Maine
|7
|15
|.318
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Windy City
|12
|12
|.500
|½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|12
|.429
|2
|Canton
|7
|13
|.350
|3½
|Wisconsin
|3
|18
|.143
|8
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Capital City
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Erie
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|Greensboro
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Sioux Falls
|15
|9
|.625
|2½
|Memphis
|13
|9
|.591
|3½
|Iowa
|7
|15
|.318
|9½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Stockton
|12
|7
|.632
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|12
|9
|.571
|3½
|South Bay
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|21
|.125
|14
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Salt Lake City
|12
|10
|.545
|1
|Austin
|12
|10
|.545
|1
|Texas
|8
|15
|.348
|5½
___
Capital City 105, Maine 104, OT
Rio Grande Valley 97, Santa Cruz 89
Stockton 103, Memphis 100
Oklahoma City 114, South Bay 107
Capital City 122, Canton 117, OT
Fort Wayne 125, Wisconsin 120
Lakeland 117, Greensboro 107
Windy City 120, Erie 118
Westchester 113, Raptors 110
Salt Lake City 110, Sioux Falls 105
Agua Caliente 112, Oklahoma City 94
Memphis at Austin, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Maine at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Capital City at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Canton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
