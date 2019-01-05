|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Westchester
|16
|8
|.667
|1
|Raptors
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|Delaware
|8
|13
|.381
|7½
|Maine
|8
|15
|.348
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|11
|10
|.524
|—
|Windy City
|12
|12
|.500
|½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|13
|.409
|2½
|Canton
|7
|13
|.350
|3½
|Wisconsin
|3
|18
|.143
|8
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Capital City
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Erie
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|Greensboro
|11
|12
|.478
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Sioux Falls
|15
|9
|.625
|2½
|Memphis
|14
|9
|.609
|3
|Iowa
|7
|15
|.318
|9½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Stockton
|12
|7
|.632
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|12
|9
|.571
|3½
|South Bay
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|21
|.125
|14
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Salt Lake City
|12
|10
|.545
|1
|Austin
|12
|11
|.522
|1½
|Texas
|8
|15
|.348
|5½
___
Capital City 122, Canton 117, OT
Fort Wayne 125, Wisconsin 120
Lakeland 117, Greensboro 107
Windy City 120, Erie 118
Westchester 113, Raptors 110
Salt Lake City 110, Sioux Falls 105
Agua Caliente 112, Oklahoma City 94
Memphis 110, Austin 97
Delaware 108, Greensboro 86
Long Island 126, Raptors 105
Maine 109, Grand Rapids 102
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Capital City at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Canton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Texas at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.