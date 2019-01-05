Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

January 5, 2019
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 16 6 .727
Westchester 16 8 .667 1
Raptors 14 9 .609
Delaware 8 13 .381
Maine 8 15 .348
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 11 11 .500
Windy City 12 12 .500
Grand Rapids 9 13 .409 2
Canton 7 13 .350 3
Wisconsin 3 18 .143
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 11 9 .550
Capital City 10 9 .526 ½
Erie 11 11 .500 1
Greensboro 11 12 .478
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 17 6 .739
Sioux Falls 15 9 .625
Memphis 14 9 .609 3
Iowa 8 15 .348 9
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 16 6 .727
Stockton 12 7 .632
Agua Caliente 12 9 .571
South Bay 10 13 .435
Northern Arizona 3 21 .125 14
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 13 9 .591
Salt Lake City 12 10 .545 1
Austin 12 11 .522
Texas 8 15 .348

___

Friday’s Games

Capital City 122, Canton 117, OT

Fort Wayne 125, Wisconsin 120

Lakeland 117, Greensboro 107

Windy City 120, Erie 118

Westchester 113, Raptors 110

Salt Lake City 110, Sioux Falls 105

Agua Caliente 112, Oklahoma City 94

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 110, Austin 97

Delaware 108, Greensboro 86

Long Island 126, Raptors 105

Maine 109, Grand Rapids 102

Iowa 127, Fort Wayne 99

Stockton at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Capital City at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Stockton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Canton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Raptors at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Texas at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

