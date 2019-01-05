All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 16 6 .727 — Westchester 16 8 .667 1 Raptors 14 9 .609 2½ Delaware 8 13 .381 7½ Maine 8 15 .348 8½ Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 13 12 .520 — Fort Wayne 11 11 .500 ½ Grand Rapids 9 13 .409 2½ Canton 7 13 .350 3½ Wisconsin 3 18 .143 8 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 11 9 .550 — Capital City 10 9 .526 ½ Erie 11 11 .500 1 Greensboro 11 12 .478 1½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 17 6 .739 — Sioux Falls 15 9 .625 2½ Memphis 14 9 .609 3 Iowa 8 15 .348 9 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 16 6 .727 — Stockton 12 8 .600 3 Agua Caliente 12 9 .571 3½ South Bay 10 13 .435 6½ Northern Arizona 3 21 .125 14 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 13 9 .591 — Salt Lake City 12 10 .545 1 Austin 12 11 .522 1½ Texas 8 15 .348 5½

___

Friday’s Games

Capital City 122, Canton 117, OT

Fort Wayne 125, Wisconsin 120

Lakeland 117, Greensboro 107

Advertisement

Windy City 120, Erie 118

Westchester 113, Raptors 110

Salt Lake City 110, Sioux Falls 105

Agua Caliente 112, Oklahoma City 94

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 110, Austin 97

Delaware 108, Greensboro 86

Long Island 126, Raptors 105

Maine 109, Grand Rapids 102

Iowa 127, Fort Wayne 99

Windy City 123, Stockton 114

Santa Cruz at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Capital City at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Stockton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Canton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Raptors at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Texas at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.