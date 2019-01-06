|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Westchester
|16
|8
|.667
|1
|Raptors
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|Delaware
|8
|13
|.381
|7½
|Maine
|8
|15
|.348
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Fort Wayne
|11
|11
|.500
|½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|13
|.409
|2½
|Canton
|7
|13
|.350
|3½
|Wisconsin
|3
|18
|.143
|8
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Capital City
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Erie
|11
|11
|.500
|1
|Greensboro
|11
|12
|.478
|1½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Sioux Falls
|15
|9
|.625
|2½
|Memphis
|14
|9
|.609
|3
|Iowa
|8
|15
|.348
|9
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Stockton
|12
|8
|.600
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|12
|9
|.571
|4
|South Bay
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Northern Arizona
|3
|21
|.125
|14½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Salt Lake City
|12
|10
|.545
|1
|Austin
|12
|11
|.522
|1½
|Texas
|8
|16
|.333
|6
___
Memphis 110, Austin 97
Delaware 108, Greensboro 86
Long Island 126, Raptors 105
Maine 109, Grand Rapids 102
Iowa 127, Fort Wayne 99
Windy City 123, Stockton 114
Santa Cruz 121, Texas 116
Capital City at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Canton at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Texas at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Lakeland at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Canton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
