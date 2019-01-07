All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 16 6 .727 — Westchester 16 9 .640 1½ Raptors 14 9 .609 2½ Delaware 8 13 .381 7½ Maine 8 15 .348 8½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 12 11 .522 — Windy City 13 12 .520 — Grand Rapids 9 13 .409 2½ Canton 7 13 .350 3½ Wisconsin 3 19 .136 8½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 12 9 .571 — Capital City 11 9 .550 ½ Erie 11 11 .500 1½ Greensboro 11 12 .478 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 18 6 .750 — Sioux Falls 16 9 .640 2½ Memphis 14 9 .609 3½ Iowa 8 16 .333 10 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 17 6 .739 — Stockton 12 9 .571 4 Agua Caliente 12 9 .571 4 South Bay 10 13 .435 7 Northern Arizona 3 22 .120 15 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 13 9 .591 — Salt Lake City 12 10 .545 1 Austin 12 11 .522 1½ Texas 8 16 .333 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Capital City 90, Westchester 89, OT

Sioux Falls 113, Northern Arizona 105

Lakeland 117, Wisconsin 113

Oklahoma City 134, Iowa 106

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 122, Stockton 108

Canton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Raptors at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Texas at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Canton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

