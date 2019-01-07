Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

January 7, 2019 9:11 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 16 6 .727
Westchester 16 9 .640
Raptors 14 9 .609
Delaware 8 13 .381
Maine 8 15 .348
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 12 11 .522
Windy City 13 12 .520
Grand Rapids 9 13 .409
Canton 7 13 .350
Wisconsin 3 19 .136
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 12 9 .571
Capital City 11 9 .550 ½
Erie 11 11 .500
Greensboro 11 12 .478 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 18 6 .750
Sioux Falls 16 9 .640
Memphis 14 9 .609
Iowa 8 16 .333 10
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 17 6 .739
Stockton 12 9 .571 4
Agua Caliente 12 9 .571 4
South Bay 10 13 .435 7
Northern Arizona 3 22 .120 15
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 13 9 .591
Salt Lake City 12 10 .545 1
Austin 12 11 .522
Texas 8 16 .333 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Capital City 90, Westchester 89, OT

Sioux Falls 113, Northern Arizona 105

Lakeland 117, Wisconsin 113

Oklahoma City 134, Iowa 106

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 122, Stockton 108

Canton at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Raptors at Delaware, 11 a.m.

Texas at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Canton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

