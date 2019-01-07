|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Westchester
|16
|9
|.640
|1½
|Raptors
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|Delaware
|8
|13
|.381
|7½
|Maine
|8
|15
|.348
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|12
|11
|.522
|—
|Windy City
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Grand Rapids
|9
|13
|.409
|2½
|Canton
|8
|13
|.381
|3
|Wisconsin
|3
|19
|.136
|8½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Capital City
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Erie
|11
|11
|.500
|1½
|Greensboro
|11
|12
|.478
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Sioux Falls
|16
|9
|.640
|2½
|Memphis
|14
|10
|.583
|4
|Iowa
|8
|16
|.333
|10
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Stockton
|12
|9
|.571
|4
|Agua Caliente
|12
|9
|.571
|4
|South Bay
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|22
|.120
|15
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Salt Lake City
|12
|10
|.545
|1½
|Austin
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Texas
|8
|16
|.333
|6½
___
Capital City 90, Westchester 89, OT
Sioux Falls 113, Northern Arizona 105
Lakeland 117, Wisconsin 113
Oklahoma City 134, Iowa 106
Fort Wayne 122, Stockton 108
Canton 117, Memphis 107
Rio Grande Valley 127, South Bay 85
Raptors at Delaware, 11 a.m.
Texas at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Austin at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Lakeland at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Canton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
