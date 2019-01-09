|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Westchester
|16
|9
|.640
|1½
|Raptors
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|Delaware
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Maine
|8
|15
|.348
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|12
|11
|.522
|—
|Windy City
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Grand Rapids
|9
|13
|.409
|2½
|Canton
|8
|13
|.381
|3
|Wisconsin
|3
|19
|.136
|8½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Capital City
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Erie
|11
|11
|.500
|1½
|Greensboro
|11
|12
|.478
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Sioux Falls
|17
|9
|.654
|2½
|Memphis
|14
|10
|.583
|4½
|Iowa
|8
|16
|.333
|10½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Stockton
|12
|9
|.571
|4
|Agua Caliente
|12
|10
|.545
|4½
|South Bay
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|22
|.120
|15
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Salt Lake City
|12
|10
|.545
|1½
|Austin
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Texas
|8
|17
|.320
|7
___
Fort Wayne 122, Stockton 108
Canton 117, Memphis 107
Rio Grande Valley 127, South Bay 85
Delaware 119, Raptors 108
Capital City 114, Texas 105
Oklahoma City 104, Austin 92
Sioux Falls 109, Agua Caliente 100
Lakeland at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Canton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.
