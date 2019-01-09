All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 16 6 .727 — Westchester 16 9 .640 1½ Raptors 14 10 .583 3 Delaware 9 13 .409 7 Maine 8 15 .348 8½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 12 11 .522 — Windy City 13 12 .520 — Grand Rapids 9 13 .409 2½ Canton 8 13 .381 3 Wisconsin 3 19 .136 8½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 12 9 .571 — Capital City 12 9 .571 — Erie 11 11 .500 1½ Greensboro 11 12 .478 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 19 6 .760 — Sioux Falls 17 9 .654 2½ Memphis 14 10 .583 4½ Iowa 8 16 .333 10½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 17 6 .739 — Stockton 12 9 .571 4 Agua Caliente 12 10 .545 4½ South Bay 10 14 .417 7½ Northern Arizona 3 22 .120 15 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 14 9 .609 — Salt Lake City 12 10 .545 1½ Austin 12 12 .500 2½ Texas 8 17 .320 7

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 122, Stockton 108

Canton 117, Memphis 107

Rio Grande Valley 127, South Bay 85

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 119, Raptors 108

Capital City 114, Texas 105

Oklahoma City 104, Austin 92

Sioux Falls 109, Agua Caliente 100

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Canton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

