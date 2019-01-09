All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 16 6 .727 — Westchester 16 9 .640 1½ Raptors 14 10 .583 3 Delaware 9 13 .409 7 Maine 8 15 .348 8½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 12 11 .522 — Windy City 13 12 .520 — Grand Rapids 9 13 .409 2½ Canton 8 13 .381 3 Wisconsin 3 19 .136 8½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 12 9 .571 — Capital City 12 9 .571 — Erie 11 11 .500 1½ Greensboro 11 12 .478 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 19 6 .760 — Sioux Falls 17 9 .654 2½ Memphis 14 10 .583 4½ Iowa 8 16 .333 10½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 17 6 .739 — Stockton 12 9 .571 4 Agua Caliente 12 10 .545 4½ South Bay 10 14 .417 7½ Northern Arizona 3 22 .120 15 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 14 9 .609 — Salt Lake City 12 10 .545 1½ Austin 12 12 .500 2½ Texas 8 17 .320 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 119, Raptors 108

Capital City 114, Texas 105

Oklahoma City 104, Austin 92

Advertisement

Sioux Falls 109, Agua Caliente 100

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Canton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Maine, 7 p.m.

Canton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.