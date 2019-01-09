Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

January 9, 2019
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 16 6 .727
Westchester 16 9 .640
Raptors 14 10 .583 3
Delaware 9 13 .409 7
Maine 8 15 .348
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 12 11 .522
Windy City 13 12 .520
Grand Rapids 9 13 .409
Canton 8 13 .381 3
Wisconsin 3 19 .136
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 12 9 .571
Capital City 12 9 .571
Erie 11 11 .500
Greensboro 11 12 .478 2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 19 6 .760
Sioux Falls 17 9 .654
Memphis 14 10 .583
Iowa 8 16 .333 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 17 6 .739
Stockton 12 9 .571 4
Agua Caliente 12 10 .545
South Bay 10 14 .417
Northern Arizona 3 22 .120 15
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 14 9 .609
Salt Lake City 12 10 .545
Austin 12 12 .500
Texas 8 17 .320 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 119, Raptors 108

Capital City 114, Texas 105

Oklahoma City 104, Austin 92

Sioux Falls 109, Agua Caliente 100

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Canton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Maine, 7 p.m.

Canton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

