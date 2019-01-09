|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Westchester
|16
|9
|.640
|1½
|Raptors
|14
|10
|.583
|3
|Delaware
|9
|13
|.409
|7
|Maine
|8
|15
|.348
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|12
|11
|.522
|—
|Windy City
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Grand Rapids
|9
|13
|.409
|2½
|Canton
|8
|13
|.381
|3
|Wisconsin
|3
|19
|.136
|8½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Capital City
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Erie
|11
|11
|.500
|1½
|Greensboro
|11
|12
|.478
|2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Sioux Falls
|17
|9
|.654
|2½
|Memphis
|14
|10
|.583
|4½
|Iowa
|8
|16
|.333
|10½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Stockton
|12
|9
|.571
|4
|Agua Caliente
|12
|10
|.545
|4½
|South Bay
|10
|14
|.417
|7½
|Northern Arizona
|3
|22
|.120
|15
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Salt Lake City
|12
|10
|.545
|1½
|Austin
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Texas
|8
|17
|.320
|7
___
Delaware 119, Raptors 108
Capital City 114, Texas 105
Oklahoma City 104, Austin 92
Sioux Falls 109, Agua Caliente 100
Lakeland at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Canton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Maine, 7 p.m.
Canton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
