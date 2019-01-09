All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 16 6 .727 — Westchester 16 9 .640 1½ Raptors 14 10 .583 3 Delaware 10 13 .435 6½ Maine 8 15 .348 8½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 12 11 .522 — Windy City 13 12 .520 — Grand Rapids 9 13 .409 2½ Canton 8 14 .364 3½ Wisconsin 4 19 .174 8 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Capital City 12 9 .571 — Lakeland 12 10 .545 ½ Erie 11 11 .500 1½ Greensboro 11 12 .478 2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 19 6 .760 — Sioux Falls 17 9 .654 2½ Memphis 14 10 .583 4½ Iowa 9 16 .360 10 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 17 6 .739 — Stockton 12 9 .571 4 Agua Caliente 12 10 .545 4½ South Bay 10 14 .417 7½ Northern Arizona 3 23 .115 15½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 14 9 .609 — Salt Lake City 12 10 .545 1½ Austin 12 12 .500 2½ Texas 8 17 .320 7

Tuesday’s Games

Delaware 119, Raptors 108

Capital City 114, Texas 105

Oklahoma City 104, Austin 92

Sioux Falls 109, Agua Caliente 100

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware 101, Lakeland 96

Iowa 116, Canton 101

Wisconsin 106, Northern Arizona 103

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Maine, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Maine, 7 p.m.

Canton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

