Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

January 10, 2019 9:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 17 6 .739
Westchester 16 9 .640 2
Raptors 14 10 .583
Delaware 10 13 .435 7
Maine 8 16 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 12 11 .522
Windy City 13 12 .520
Grand Rapids 9 13 .409
Canton 8 14 .364
Wisconsin 4 19 .174 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Capital City 13 9 .591
Lakeland 12 10 .545 1
Erie 11 11 .500 2
Greensboro 11 13 .458 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 19 6 .760
Sioux Falls 17 9 .654
Memphis 14 10 .583
Iowa 9 16 .360 10
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 17 6 .739
Stockton 12 9 .571 4
Agua Caliente 12 10 .545
South Bay 10 14 .417
Northern Arizona 3 23 .115 15½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 14 9 .609
Salt Lake City 12 10 .545
Austin 12 12 .500
Texas 8 17 .320 7

___

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware 101, Lakeland 96

Iowa 116, Canton 101

Wisconsin 106, Northern Arizona 103

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Thursday’s Games

Capital City 130, Greensboro 117

Long Island 121, Maine 109

Northern Arizona at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

        The latest news on the federal government's longest shutdown in history. Follow our complete coverage.

Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Maine, 7 p.m.

Canton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission