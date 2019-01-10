|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Westchester
|16
|9
|.640
|2
|Raptors
|14
|10
|.583
|3½
|Delaware
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Maine
|8
|16
|.333
|9½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|12
|11
|.522
|—
|Windy City
|13
|12
|.520
|—
|Grand Rapids
|10
|13
|.435
|2
|Canton
|8
|14
|.364
|3½
|Wisconsin
|4
|19
|.174
|8
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Capital City
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Lakeland
|12
|10
|.545
|1
|Erie
|11
|11
|.500
|2
|Greensboro
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|Sioux Falls
|17
|9
|.654
|3
|Memphis
|14
|10
|.583
|5
|Iowa
|9
|16
|.360
|10½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Stockton
|12
|9
|.571
|4½
|Agua Caliente
|12
|10
|.545
|5
|South Bay
|10
|14
|.417
|8
|Northern Arizona
|3
|24
|.111
|16½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Salt Lake City
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Austin
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|Texas
|8
|17
|.320
|7
___
Delaware 101, Lakeland 96
Iowa 116, Canton 101
Wisconsin 106, Northern Arizona 103
Capital City 130, Greensboro 117
Grand Rapids 107, Northern Arizona 101
Long Island 121, Maine 109
Santa Cruz 87, Austin 84
Oklahoma City 112, Salt Lake City 100
Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Maine, 7 p.m.
Canton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Erie at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Austin at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.
