All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 17 6 .739 — Westchester 16 9 .640 2 Raptors 14 10 .583 3½ Delaware 10 13 .435 7 Maine 8 16 .333 9½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 12 11 .522 — Windy City 13 12 .520 — Grand Rapids 10 13 .435 2 Canton 8 14 .364 3½ Wisconsin 4 19 .174 8 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Capital City 13 9 .591 — Lakeland 12 10 .545 1 Erie 11 11 .500 2 Greensboro 11 13 .458 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 20 6 .769 — Sioux Falls 17 9 .654 3 Memphis 14 10 .583 5 Iowa 9 16 .360 10½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 18 6 .750 — Stockton 12 9 .571 4½ Agua Caliente 12 10 .545 5 South Bay 10 14 .417 8 Northern Arizona 3 24 .111 16½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 14 9 .609 — Salt Lake City 12 11 .522 2 Austin 12 13 .480 3 Texas 8 17 .320 7

Wednesday’s Games

Delaware 101, Lakeland 96

Iowa 116, Canton 101

Wisconsin 106, Northern Arizona 103

Thursday’s Games

Capital City 130, Greensboro 117

Grand Rapids 107, Northern Arizona 101

Long Island 121, Maine 109

Santa Cruz 87, Austin 84

Oklahoma City 112, Salt Lake City 100

Friday’s Games

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Maine, 7 p.m.

Canton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

