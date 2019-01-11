Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

January 11, 2019
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 17 6 .739
Westchester 16 9 .640 2
Raptors 14 10 .583
Delaware 10 13 .435 7
Maine 8 16 .333
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 13 11 .542
Windy City 13 12 .520 ½
Grand Rapids 10 13 .435
Canton 8 14 .364 4
Wisconsin 4 19 .174
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Capital City 13 9 .591
Lakeland 12 10 .545 1
Erie 11 12 .478
Greensboro 11 13 .458 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 20 6 .769
Sioux Falls 17 9 .654 3
Memphis 14 10 .583 5
Iowa 9 16 .360 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 18 6 .750
Stockton 12 9 .571
Agua Caliente 12 10 .545 5
South Bay 10 14 .417 8
Northern Arizona 3 24 .111 16½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 14 9 .609
Salt Lake City 12 11 .522 2
Austin 12 13 .480 3
Texas 8 17 .320 7

___

Thursday’s Games

Capital City 130, Greensboro 117

Grand Rapids 107, Northern Arizona 101

Long Island 121, Maine 109

Santa Cruz 87, Austin 84

Oklahoma City 112, Salt Lake City 100

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne 120, Erie 119

Texas at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Maine, 7 p.m.

Canton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

