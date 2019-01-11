All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 17 6 .739 — Westchester 16 10 .615 2½ Raptors 14 10 .583 3½ Delaware 10 13 .435 7 Maine 8 16 .333 9½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 13 11 .542 — Windy City 14 12 .538 — Grand Rapids 10 13 .435 2½ Canton 8 14 .364 4 Wisconsin 4 20 .167 9 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Capital City 13 9 .591 — Lakeland 13 10 .565 ½ Erie 11 12 .478 2½ Greensboro 11 13 .458 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 20 6 .769 — Sioux Falls 17 9 .654 3 Memphis 15 10 .600 4½ Iowa 9 16 .360 10½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 18 6 .750 — Stockton 12 9 .571 4½ Agua Caliente 12 11 .522 5½ South Bay 10 14 .417 8 Northern Arizona 3 24 .111 16½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 15 9 .625 — Salt Lake City 12 11 .522 2½ Austin 12 13 .480 3½ Texas 8 18 .308 8

___

Thursday’s Games

Capital City 130, Greensboro 117

Grand Rapids 107, Northern Arizona 101

Long Island 121, Maine 109

Santa Cruz 87, Austin 84

Oklahoma City 112, Salt Lake City 100

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne 120, Erie 119

Lakeland 106, Texas 100

Memphis 119, Agua Caliente 116

Rio Grande Valley 123, Westchester 98

Windy City 124, Wisconsin 101

Sioux Falls at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Maine, 7 p.m.

Canton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Greensboro at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

