The Associated Press
 
NBA G League

January 12, 2019 10:19 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 17 7 .708
Westchester 16 10 .615 2
Raptors 14 10 .583 3
Delaware 10 13 .435
Maine 8 17 .320
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 13 11 .542
Windy City 14 13 .519 ½
Grand Rapids 10 13 .435
Canton 9 14 .391
Wisconsin 4 20 .167 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Capital City 14 9 .609
Lakeland 13 10 .565 1
Greensboro 12 13 .480 3
Erie 11 12 .478 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 20 6 .769
Sioux Falls 17 10 .630
Memphis 16 10 .615 4
Iowa 9 16 .360 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 18 6 .750
Stockton 13 9 .591 4
Agua Caliente 12 11 .522
South Bay 10 15 .400
Northern Arizona 4 24 .143 16
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 15 9 .625
Salt Lake City 12 11 .522
Austin 12 13 .480
Texas 8 19 .296

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne 120, Erie 119

Lakeland 106, Texas 100

Memphis 119, Agua Caliente 116

Rio Grande Valley 123, Westchester 98

Windy City 124, Wisconsin 101

Stockton 127, Sioux Falls 111

Saturday’s Games

Capital City 114, Long Island 106

Northern Arizona 106, Maine 99

Canton 122, South Bay 115, OT

Greensboro 120, Windy City 96

Memphis 120, Texas 103

Santa Cruz at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City at Lakeland, 11 a.m.

Northern Arizona at Canton, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

