All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 17 7 .708 — Westchester 16 10 .615 2 Raptors 14 10 .583 3 Delaware 10 13 .435 6½ Maine 8 17 .320 9½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 13 11 .542 — Windy City 14 13 .519 ½ Grand Rapids 10 13 .435 2½ Canton 9 14 .391 3½ Wisconsin 4 20 .167 9 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Capital City 14 9 .609 — Lakeland 13 10 .565 1 Greensboro 12 13 .480 3 Erie 11 12 .478 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 20 6 .769 — Sioux Falls 17 10 .630 3½ Memphis 16 10 .615 4 Iowa 9 16 .360 10½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 19 6 .760 — Stockton 13 9 .591 4½ Agua Caliente 12 11 .522 6 South Bay 10 15 .400 9 Northern Arizona 4 24 .143 16½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 15 10 .600 — Salt Lake City 12 11 .522 2 Austin 12 13 .480 3 Texas 8 19 .296 8

___

Saturday’s Games

Capital City 114, Long Island 106

Northern Arizona 106, Maine 99

Canton 122, South Bay 115, OT

Advertisement

Greensboro 120, Windy City 96

Memphis 120, Texas 103

Santa Cruz 92, Rio Grande Valley 91

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Austin at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Agua Caliente at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City at Lakeland, 11 a.m.

Northern Arizona at Canton, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Westchester at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.