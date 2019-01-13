|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Westchester
|16
|10
|.615
|2
|Raptors
|14
|11
|.560
|3½
|Delaware
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|Maine
|8
|17
|.320
|9½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|13
|11
|.542
|—
|Windy City
|14
|13
|.519
|½
|Grand Rapids
|11
|13
|.458
|2
|Canton
|9
|14
|.391
|3½
|Wisconsin
|4
|20
|.167
|9
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Capital City
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Lakeland
|13
|10
|.565
|1
|Erie
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Greensboro
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|Sioux Falls
|17
|10
|.630
|3½
|Memphis
|16
|10
|.615
|4
|Iowa
|9
|17
|.346
|11
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Stockton
|14
|9
|.609
|4
|Agua Caliente
|12
|11
|.522
|6
|South Bay
|10
|15
|.400
|9
|Northern Arizona
|4
|24
|.143
|16½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Salt Lake City
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|Austin
|12
|14
|.462
|3½
|Texas
|8
|19
|.296
|8
___
Capital City 114, Long Island 106
Northern Arizona 106, Maine 99
Canton 122, South Bay 115, OT
Greensboro 120, Windy City 96
Memphis 120, Texas 103
Santa Cruz 92, Rio Grande Valley 91
Erie 124, Raptors 113
Stockton 116, Austin 109
Grand Rapids 110, Iowa 108
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 6 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Capital City at Lakeland, 11 a.m.
Northern Arizona at Canton, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Erie at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Westchester at Texas, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
