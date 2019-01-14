All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 17 7 .708 — Westchester 16 10 .615 2 Raptors 14 11 .560 3½ Delaware 10 13 .435 6½ Maine 8 17 .320 9½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 14 11 .560 — Windy City 14 13 .519 1 Grand Rapids 11 13 .458 2½ Canton 9 14 .391 4 Wisconsin 4 20 .167 9½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Capital City 14 9 .609 — Lakeland 13 10 .565 1 Erie 12 12 .500 2½ Greensboro 12 13 .480 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 20 7 .741 — Sioux Falls 18 10 .643 2½ Memphis 16 10 .615 3½ Iowa 9 17 .346 10½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 19 6 .760 — Stockton 14 9 .609 4 Agua Caliente 12 12 .500 6½ South Bay 10 15 .400 9 Northern Arizona 4 24 .143 16½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 15 10 .600 — Salt Lake City 12 11 .522 2 Austin 12 14 .462 3½ Texas 8 19 .296 8

___

Sunday’s Games

Erie 124, Raptors 113

Stockton 116, Austin 109

Grand Rapids 110, Iowa 108

Sioux Falls 119, Oklahoma City 107

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 105, Agua Caliente 90

Westchester at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City at Lakeland, 11 a.m.

Northern Arizona at Canton, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Westchester at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

