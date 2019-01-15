All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 17 7 .708 — Westchester 16 11 .593 2½ Raptors 14 11 .560 3½ Delaware 10 13 .435 6½ Maine 8 17 .320 9½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 14 11 .560 — Windy City 14 13 .519 1 Grand Rapids 11 13 .458 2½ Canton 9 14 .391 4 Wisconsin 4 20 .167 9½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Capital City 14 9 .609 — Lakeland 13 10 .565 1 Erie 12 12 .500 2½ Greensboro 12 13 .480 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 20 7 .741 — Sioux Falls 18 10 .643 2½ Memphis 16 10 .615 3½ Iowa 9 17 .346 10½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 19 6 .760 — Stockton 14 9 .609 4 Agua Caliente 12 12 .500 6½ South Bay 10 15 .400 9 Northern Arizona 4 24 .143 16½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 15 10 .600 — Salt Lake City 13 11 .542 1½ Austin 12 14 .462 3½ Texas 8 19 .296 8

___

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 105, Agua Caliente 90

Salt Lake City 124, Westchester 113

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City at Lakeland, 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Northern Arizona at Canton, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Westchester at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Erie at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.