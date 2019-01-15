|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Westchester
|16
|11
|.593
|2½
|Raptors
|14
|11
|.560
|3½
|Delaware
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|Maine
|8
|17
|.320
|9½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Windy City
|14
|13
|.519
|1
|Grand Rapids
|11
|13
|.458
|2½
|Canton
|9
|14
|.391
|4
|Wisconsin
|4
|20
|.167
|9½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Capital City
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Lakeland
|13
|10
|.565
|1
|Erie
|12
|12
|.500
|2½
|Greensboro
|12
|13
|.480
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|20
|7
|.741
|—
|Sioux Falls
|18
|10
|.643
|2½
|Memphis
|16
|10
|.615
|3½
|Iowa
|9
|17
|.346
|10½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Stockton
|14
|9
|.609
|4
|Agua Caliente
|12
|12
|.500
|6½
|South Bay
|10
|15
|.400
|9
|Northern Arizona
|4
|24
|.143
|16½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Salt Lake City
|13
|11
|.542
|1½
|Austin
|12
|14
|.462
|3½
|Texas
|8
|19
|.296
|8
Fort Wayne 105, Agua Caliente 90
Salt Lake City 124, Westchester 113
Capital City at Lakeland, 11 a.m.
Northern Arizona at Canton, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Erie at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Westchester at Texas, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Erie at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
