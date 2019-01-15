Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

January 15, 2019 10:05 am
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 17 7 .708
Westchester 16 11 .593
Raptors 14 11 .560
Delaware 10 13 .435
Maine 8 17 .320
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 14 11 .560
Windy City 14 13 .519 1
Grand Rapids 11 13 .458
Canton 9 14 .391 4
Wisconsin 4 20 .167
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Capital City 14 9 .609
Lakeland 13 10 .565 1
Erie 12 12 .500
Greensboro 12 13 .480 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 20 7 .741
Sioux Falls 18 10 .643
Memphis 16 10 .615
Iowa 9 17 .346 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 19 6 .760
Stockton 14 9 .609 4
Agua Caliente 12 12 .500
South Bay 10 15 .400 9
Northern Arizona 4 24 .143 16½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 15 10 .600
Salt Lake City 13 11 .542
Austin 12 14 .462
Texas 8 19 .296 8

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 105, Agua Caliente 90

Salt Lake City 124, Westchester 113

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City at Lakeland, 11 a.m.

Northern Arizona at Canton, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Westchester at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Erie at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

