All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 17 7 .708 — Westchester 16 11 .593 2½ Raptors 14 11 .560 3½ Delaware 10 13 .435 6½ Maine 8 17 .320 9½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 14 11 .560 — Windy City 14 13 .519 1 Grand Rapids 11 13 .458 2½ Canton 9 15 .375 4½ Wisconsin 4 20 .167 9½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 14 10 .583 — Capital City 14 10 .583 — Erie 12 12 .500 2 Greensboro 12 13 .480 2½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 20 7 .741 — Sioux Falls 18 10 .643 2½ Memphis 16 10 .615 3½ Iowa 9 17 .346 10½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 19 6 .760 — Stockton 14 9 .609 4 Agua Caliente 12 12 .500 6½ South Bay 10 15 .400 9 Northern Arizona 5 24 .172 16 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 15 10 .600 — Salt Lake City 13 11 .542 1½ Austin 12 14 .462 3½ Texas 8 19 .296 8

___

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 105, Agua Caliente 90

Salt Lake City 124, Westchester 113

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 120, Capital City 105

Northern Arizona 106, Canton 92

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Erie at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.

Iowa at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Westchester at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Erie at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

