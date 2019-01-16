|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Westchester
|16
|11
|.593
|3
|Raptors
|14
|11
|.560
|4
|Delaware
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Maine
|8
|17
|.320
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Windy City
|14
|13
|.519
|1
|Grand Rapids
|11
|14
|.440
|3
|Canton
|9
|15
|.375
|4½
|Wisconsin
|4
|21
|.160
|10
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Capital City
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Erie
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|Greensboro
|12
|13
|.480
|2½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Sioux Falls
|19
|10
|.655
|1½
|Memphis
|16
|11
|.593
|3½
|Iowa
|9
|18
|.333
|10½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Stockton
|14
|9
|.609
|4
|Agua Caliente
|12
|12
|.500
|6½
|South Bay
|11
|15
|.423
|8½
|Northern Arizona
|5
|24
|.172
|16
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Salt Lake City
|13
|11
|.542
|2
|Austin
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|Texas
|8
|19
|.296
|8½
___
Lakeland 120, Capital City 105
Northern Arizona 106, Canton 92
Rio Grande Valley 111, Oklahoma City 105
South Bay 113, Memphis 106
Long Island 116, Grand Rapids 88
Erie 137, Wisconsin 132
Sioux Falls 133, Iowa 122
Westchester at Texas, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Erie at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Texas at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.