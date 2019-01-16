All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 18 7 .720 — Westchester 16 12 .571 3½ Raptors 14 11 .560 4 Delaware 10 13 .435 7 Maine 8 17 .320 10 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 14 11 .560 — Windy City 14 13 .519 1 Grand Rapids 11 14 .440 3 Canton 9 15 .375 4½ Wisconsin 4 21 .160 10 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 14 10 .583 — Capital City 14 10 .583 — Erie 13 12 .520 1½ Greensboro 12 13 .480 2½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 20 8 .714 — Sioux Falls 19 10 .655 1½ Memphis 16 11 .593 3½ Iowa 9 18 .333 10½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 19 6 .760 — Stockton 14 9 .609 4 Agua Caliente 12 12 .500 6½ South Bay 11 15 .423 8½ Northern Arizona 5 24 .172 16 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 16 10 .615 — Salt Lake City 13 11 .542 2 Austin 12 14 .462 4 Texas 9 19 .321 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 120, Capital City 105

Northern Arizona 106, Canton 92

Rio Grande Valley 111, Oklahoma City 105

Advertisement

South Bay 113, Memphis 106

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 116, Grand Rapids 88

Erie 137, Wisconsin 132

Sioux Falls 133, Iowa 122

Texas 126, Westchester 108

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Erie at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.