NBA G League

January 16, 2019 10:29 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 18 7 .720
Westchester 16 12 .571
Raptors 14 11 .560 4
Delaware 10 13 .435 7
Maine 8 17 .320 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 14 11 .560
Windy City 14 13 .519 1
Grand Rapids 11 14 .440 3
Canton 9 15 .375
Wisconsin 4 21 .160 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 14 10 .583
Capital City 14 10 .583
Erie 13 12 .520
Greensboro 12 13 .480
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 20 8 .714
Sioux Falls 19 10 .655
Memphis 16 11 .593
Iowa 9 18 .333 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 19 6 .760
Stockton 14 9 .609 4
Agua Caliente 12 12 .500
South Bay 11 15 .423
Northern Arizona 5 24 .172 16
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 16 10 .615
Salt Lake City 13 11 .542 2
Austin 12 14 .462 4
Texas 9 19 .321 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 120, Capital City 105

Northern Arizona 106, Canton 92

Rio Grande Valley 111, Oklahoma City 105

South Bay 113, Memphis 106

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 116, Grand Rapids 88

Erie 137, Wisconsin 132

Sioux Falls 133, Iowa 122

Texas 126, Westchester 108

Stockton at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Austin at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Raptors at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Erie at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

