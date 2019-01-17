Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

January 17, 2019 9:17 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 18 7 .720
Raptors 15 11 .577
Westchester 16 12 .571
Delaware 10 13 .435 7
Maine 8 17 .320 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 14 11 .560
Windy City 14 13 .519 1
Grand Rapids 11 14 .440 3
Canton 9 15 .375
Wisconsin 4 21 .160 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 14 10 .583
Capital City 14 10 .583
Erie 13 12 .520
Greensboro 12 14 .462 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 20 8 .714
Sioux Falls 19 10 .655
Memphis 16 11 .593
Iowa 9 18 .333 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 20 6 .769
Stockton 15 9 .625 4
Agua Caliente 12 12 .500 7
South Bay 11 15 .423 9
Northern Arizona 5 24 .172 16½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 16 10 .615
Salt Lake City 13 12 .520
Austin 12 15 .444
Texas 9 19 .321 8

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 116, Grand Rapids 88

Erie 137, Wisconsin 132

Sioux Falls 133, Iowa 122

Texas 126, Westchester 108

Stockton 117, Salt Lake City 113

Santa Cruz 116, Austin 82

Thursday’s Games

Raptors 119, Greensboro 117

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Erie at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.

