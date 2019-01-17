|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|18
|7
|.720
|—
|Raptors
|15
|11
|.577
|3½
|Westchester
|16
|12
|.571
|3½
|Delaware
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|Maine
|8
|17
|.320
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|14
|11
|.560
|—
|Windy City
|14
|13
|.519
|1
|Grand Rapids
|11
|14
|.440
|3
|Canton
|9
|15
|.375
|4½
|Wisconsin
|4
|21
|.160
|10
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Capital City
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Erie
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|Greensboro
|12
|14
|.462
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Sioux Falls
|19
|10
|.655
|1½
|Memphis
|16
|11
|.593
|3½
|Iowa
|9
|18
|.333
|10½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|Stockton
|15
|9
|.625
|4
|Agua Caliente
|12
|12
|.500
|7
|South Bay
|11
|15
|.423
|9
|Northern Arizona
|5
|24
|.172
|16½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Salt Lake City
|13
|12
|.520
|2½
|Austin
|12
|15
|.444
|4½
|Texas
|9
|19
|.321
|8
___
Long Island 116, Grand Rapids 88
Erie 137, Wisconsin 132
Sioux Falls 133, Iowa 122
Texas 126, Westchester 108
Stockton 117, Salt Lake City 113
Santa Cruz 116, Austin 82
Raptors 119, Greensboro 117
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Erie at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Texas at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.
