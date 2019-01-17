All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 18 7 .720 — Raptors 15 11 .577 3½ Westchester 16 12 .571 3½ Delaware 10 13 .435 7 Maine 8 17 .320 10 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 14 11 .560 — Windy City 14 13 .519 1 Grand Rapids 11 14 .440 3 Canton 9 15 .375 4½ Wisconsin 4 21 .160 10 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 14 10 .583 — Capital City 14 10 .583 — Erie 13 12 .520 1½ Greensboro 12 14 .462 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 20 8 .714 — Sioux Falls 19 10 .655 1½ Memphis 16 11 .593 3½ Iowa 9 18 .333 10½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 20 6 .769 — Stockton 15 9 .625 4 Agua Caliente 12 12 .500 7 South Bay 11 15 .423 9 Northern Arizona 5 24 .172 16½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 16 10 .615 — Salt Lake City 13 12 .520 2½ Austin 12 15 .444 4½ Texas 9 19 .321 8

___

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 116, Grand Rapids 88

Erie 137, Wisconsin 132

Sioux Falls 133, Iowa 122

Advertisement

Texas 126, Westchester 108

Stockton 117, Salt Lake City 113

Santa Cruz 116, Austin 82

Thursday’s Games

Raptors 119, Greensboro 117

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Erie at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.