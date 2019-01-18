All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 18 8 .692 — Raptors 15 11 .577 3 Westchester 16 12 .571 3 Delaware 10 13 .435 6½ Maine 8 18 .308 10 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 14 12 .538 — Windy City 14 14 .500 1 Grand Rapids 12 14 .462 2 Canton 10 15 .400 3½ Wisconsin 4 22 .154 10 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 15 10 .600 — Capital City 15 10 .600 — Erie 14 12 .538 1½ Greensboro 12 14 .462 3½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 21 8 .724 — Sioux Falls 19 10 .655 2 Memphis 16 12 .571 4½ Iowa 9 19 .321 11½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 20 6 .769 — Stockton 15 10 .600 4½ Agua Caliente 13 12 .520 6½ South Bay 11 16 .407 9½ Northern Arizona 5 24 .172 16½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 17 10 .630 — Salt Lake City 13 12 .520 3 Austin 13 15 .464 4½ Texas 9 19 .321 8½

___

Thursday’s Games

Raptors 119, Greensboro 117

Agua Caliente 113, Stockton 102

Friday’s Games

Canton 118, Long Island 117

Capital City 118, Maine 107

Grand Rapids 123, Fort Wayne 105

Erie 107, Windy City 103

Lakeland 124, Wisconsin 110

Oklahoma City 110, Iowa 108

Rio Grande Valley 129, Memphis 121

Austin 122, South Bay 114

Salt Lake City at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canton at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 4 p.m.

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

