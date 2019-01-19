|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Raptors
|16
|11
|.593
|2½
|Westchester
|16
|12
|.571
|3
|Delaware
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|Maine
|8
|18
|.308
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Windy City
|14
|14
|.500
|1
|Grand Rapids
|12
|14
|.462
|2
|Canton
|10
|15
|.400
|3½
|Wisconsin
|4
|22
|.154
|10
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Capital City
|15
|10
|.600
|—
|Erie
|14
|12
|.538
|1½
|Greensboro
|12
|15
|.444
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|21
|8
|.724
|—
|Sioux Falls
|19
|10
|.655
|2
|Memphis
|16
|12
|.571
|4½
|Iowa
|9
|19
|.321
|11½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|Stockton
|15
|10
|.600
|5
|Agua Caliente
|13
|12
|.520
|7
|South Bay
|11
|16
|.407
|10
|Northern Arizona
|5
|24
|.172
|17
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Salt Lake City
|13
|13
|.500
|3½
|Austin
|13
|15
|.464
|4½
|Texas
|9
|19
|.321
|8½
___
Canton 118, Long Island 117
Capital City 118, Maine 107
Grand Rapids 123, Fort Wayne 105
Erie 107, Windy City 103
Lakeland 124, Wisconsin 110
Oklahoma City 110, Iowa 108
Rio Grande Valley 129, Memphis 121
Austin 122, South Bay 114
Santa Cruz 106, Salt Lake City 97
Raptors 109, Greensboro 103
Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Sioux Falls, ppd.
Texas at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Canton at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Westchester at Windy City, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 4 p.m.
Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.
South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
