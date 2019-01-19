Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

January 19, 2019 4:17 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 18 8 .692
Raptors 16 11 .593
Westchester 16 12 .571 3
Delaware 10 13 .435
Maine 8 18 .308 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 14 12 .538
Windy City 14 14 .500 1
Grand Rapids 12 14 .462 2
Canton 10 15 .400
Wisconsin 4 22 .154 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 15 10 .600
Capital City 15 10 .600
Erie 14 12 .538
Greensboro 12 15 .444 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 21 8 .724
Sioux Falls 19 10 .655 2
Memphis 16 12 .571
Iowa 9 19 .321 11½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 21 6 .778
Stockton 15 10 .600 5
Agua Caliente 13 12 .520 7
South Bay 11 16 .407 10
Northern Arizona 5 24 .172 17
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 17 10 .630
Salt Lake City 13 13 .500
Austin 13 15 .464
Texas 9 19 .321

___

Friday’s Games

Canton 118, Long Island 117

Capital City 118, Maine 107

Grand Rapids 123, Fort Wayne 105

Erie 107, Windy City 103

Lakeland 124, Wisconsin 110

Oklahoma City 110, Iowa 108

Rio Grande Valley 129, Memphis 121

Austin 122, South Bay 114

Santa Cruz 106, Salt Lake City 97

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 109, Greensboro 103

Delaware at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Maine at Canton, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Sioux Falls, ppd.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Canton at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Westchester at Windy City, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 4 p.m.

Capital City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Stockton, 10 p.m.

South Bay at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

